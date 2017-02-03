The Daily Chum: San Jose heads on pen...

The Daily Chum: San Jose heads on penultimate four-game road trip

With a shootout loss behind them, the Sharks prepare for their first of just two remaining four-game road trips as the 2016-17 season begins to wind down. The big, beautiful narrative of last season painted the Sharks as road warriors thanks to their franchise record 28 wins on the road while winning a mere 18 contests at SAP Center.

