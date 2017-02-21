The Daily Chum: Is Logan Couture ready to be a No. 1 center?
Logan Couture has long been billed the future of the San Jose Sharks. With Joe Thornton nearing the end of his most recent deal, will Couture fulfill his destiny to take over as the top line center of the Sharks when Jumbo hangs up the skates? Thornton still has plenty of years left in the tank, but they likely won't be No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fear The Fin.
