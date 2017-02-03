The Daily Chum: Don't blame Chris Tierney for fighting out of his weight class
Chris Tierney scored twice last night to bring his season total to six and his point total to 15. Neither pop off the page, but neither need to. Tierney's role on the Sharks is that of a fourth line center; or at least, that's what it should be.
