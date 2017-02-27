Sharks vs. Maple Leafs Preview: Auston Matthews comes to SAP Center
SAP Center gets its first look at Auston Matthews tonight as the Toronto Maple Leafs come to town for the only time during the regular season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on CSN-California as the Sharks welcome home former Team Teal member Roman Polak.
