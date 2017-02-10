Sharks vs. Devils Preview: San Jose l...

Sharks vs. Devils Preview: San Jose looks to close road trip with win

Read more: Fear The Fin

San Jose looks to end its four-game road trip with a win against the New Jersey Devils in the second of a back-to-back at 9:30 a.m. PT. The Sharks are winless in their last four but have points in eight of their last 10 contests.

