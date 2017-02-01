Sharks vs. Canucks Preview: For the first time in a long time
For the first time since March 31, the Sharks will play the Vancouver Canucks tonight. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. in Vancouver for the first of a whopping five meetings between the two clubs over the last three months of the season.
