Sharks vs. Bruins Preview: San Jose h...

Sharks vs. Bruins Preview: San Jose heads to Boston to kick off post-Claude Julien era

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fear The Fin

Boston fired Claude Julien on Tuesday, a decision only baffling if you don't understand how the Bruins work. You see, the Boston Bruins, despite posting the best even-strength fenwick-for percentage in the NHL this season, are one point out of the playoffs entering tonight's contest and as such a sacrifice is demanded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fear The Fin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Sharks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan 24 RankingPharts 7
News Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Fart news 4
News San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 5
News San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14) Dec '14 maxx 1
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
See all San Jose Sharks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,400 • Total comments across all topics: 278,718,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC