Sharks unveiled inaugural jerseys on this date in 1991

Hat tip goes to Twitter user Mike Commito for pointing out this bit of San Jose Sharks trivia: On this date in 1991, original owner George Gund and Gordie Howe unveiled Team Teal's original jerseys, as you can see in Commito's tweet below. On this day in 1991, Sharks owner, George Gund, and Gordie Howe unveiled San Jose's jerseys for the club's inaugural NHL season pic.twitter.com/qbx95W8vp7 Those beauties look just as spectacular now as they did 26 years ago.

