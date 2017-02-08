Sharks troll Falcons' Super Bowl coll...

Sharks troll Falcons' Super Bowl collapse after loss

23 hrs ago

Sharks' Joe Thornton and Joe Pavelski celebrate 2-1 lead against the Blackhawks in a game Jan. 31. But the Sharks social media department had a bit of perspective Tuesday night after San Jose ceded a 4-1 lead to lose 5-4 to Buffalo in extra time. After all, that defeat didn't come on the biggest of stages in sports: The Super Bowl.

