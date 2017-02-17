Sharks remove Dylan DeMelo from injured reserve
The Sharks tied up some loose ends this morning by taking Dylan DeMelo off injured reserve and sending a bevy of players down to the Barracuda. Ready? Kevin Labanc, Nikolay Goldobin, Marcus Sorensen and Mirco Mueller all got their walking papers on Monday to join the Sharks' American Hockey League affiliate.
