Sharks recall Sorensen, another of Wilson's European finds

9 hrs ago

If Melker Karlsson and Joonas Donskoi have shown anything, it's that San Jose GM Doug Wilson knows how to find NHL talent in Europe. Sorensen, the speedy 24-year-old forward signed out of the Swedish League last summer, has been recalled by San Jose and could make his NHL debut tomorrow when the Sharks take on the Sabres.

