Sharks recall Kevin Labanc and Tim Heed at the expense of Ryan Carpenter and Joakim Ryan
Kevin Labanc's brief reassignment to the San Jose Barracuda is over. The San Jose Sharks recalled Labanc and Tim Heed following a brutal loss to the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.
