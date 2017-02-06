Sharks recall Joakim Ryan
In addition to Marcus Sorensen , the San Jose Sharks recalled defenseman Joakim Ryan from the San Jose Barracuda, the club announced this afternoon. San Jose selected Ryan, who will replace Tim Heed as the Sharks' seventh defenseman on their upcoming road trip, in the seventh round of the 2012 NHL draft.
