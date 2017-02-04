Sharks notes: Haley back in, faceoff woes and new pants not an issue for goalies
Micheal Haley will draw into the lineup for the first time since Jan. 18 as the Sharks look build on their Pacific Division lead Saturday night against the Arizona Coyotes. Haley was on injured reserve for five games prior to the all-star break and has been scratched for the last two games.
