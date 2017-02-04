Sharks notes: Haley back in, faceoff ...

Sharks notes: Haley back in, faceoff woes and new pants not an issue for goalies

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Micheal Haley will draw into the lineup for the first time since Jan. 18 as the Sharks look build on their Pacific Division lead Saturday night against the Arizona Coyotes. Haley was on injured reserve for five games prior to the all-star break and has been scratched for the last two games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Sharks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan 24 RankingPharts 7
News Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Fart news 4
News San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 5
News San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14) Dec '14 maxx 1
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
See all San Jose Sharks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,475 • Total comments across all topics: 278,569,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC