Sharks' Nikolay Goldobin likely to play vs. Coyotes

It's looking like Nikolay Goldobin will make his NHL season debut Saturday when the Sharks play the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. Goldobin, the 27th overall selection in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, practiced on the Sharks' third line Friday with Joel Ward and Tomas Hertl as Timo Meier remained with the Barracuda.

