Sharks' Joonas Donskoi improving, won't play vs. Maple Leafs

Forward Joonas Donskoi is getting closer to a return from an upper body injury but will not play Tuesday when the Sharks host the Toronto Maple Leafs, coach Pete DeBoer said. Donskoi, who was a full participant in Monday's practice, has not played since Jan. 23 when he absorbed a hit from Andreas Martinsen in a game against the Colorado Avalanche.

