Sharks-Flyers pregame: Dell starting, Sorensen back in and DeBoer on Ilitch's impact
Aaron Dell will start in and net and Marcus Sorensen will back in the lineup as the Sharks face the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday looking to pick up their first victory in the third game of their four-game road trip. Dell earned his first career NHL shutout on Dec. 30 as he made 21 saves to help the Sharks beat the Flyers 2-0 at SAP Center.
Read more at Inside Bay Area.
