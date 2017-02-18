Sharks finally get a win over Coyotes
The Sharks, in their last meeting of the season with the young Coyotes, got a pair of goals from Brent Burns, a goal and two assists from Melker Karlsson and a goal and assist from Michael Haley in the 4-1 win. Burns, who scored late in the game on a power play, raised his team-leading total to 27 goals.
