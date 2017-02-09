Sharks expect to see energized Bruins after coaching change
The Sharks are facing a Boston Bruins team Thursday that coach Pete BeBoer believes will get a natural boost from having a new face behind the bench. The Sharks will be looking to extend their lead in the Pacific Division as they take on a Bruins team at TD Garden now led by interim head coach Bruce Cassidy after Claude Julien was let go on Tuesday.
