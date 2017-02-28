Sharks deal for Hansen, then beat Maple Leafs 3-1
The Sharks parted ways with a player once thought to be key part of their future for more help for what they hope is another deep run in the Stanley Cup playoffs this spring. The Sharks added to their depth at the forward position, acquiring Jannik Hansen from the Vancouver Canucks for former first round draft choice Nikolay Goldobin and a conditional fourth round draft pick in 2017.
