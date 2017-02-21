Sharks Blow Past Canucks in First Gam...

Sharks Blow Past Canucks in First Game Back from Break

VANCOUVER Playing for the first time since their bye week, the Sharks scored two goals in each of the final two periods to down the Canucks at Rogers Arena on Saturday, 4-1. San Jose improved to 11-2-5 in its last 18 games, and increased its lead in the Pacific Division to five points over Anaheim and Edmonton.

