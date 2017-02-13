Scary stick hit has Wings' Nyquist fa...

Scary stick hit has Wings' Nyquist facing ban

12 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Red Wings wing Gustav Nyquist is facing an in-person hearing with the league's Department of Player safety for high-sticking Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon in the face during Detroit's 6-3 loss Sunday.

