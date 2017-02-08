Report: Players will review ice conditions this month
The National Hockey League will ask its players to evaluate ice conditions following each game, according to Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos. Players will fill out a form created by the NHLPA/NHL Playing Environment subcommittee that asks them to evaluate what the ice was like after each period.
