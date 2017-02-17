Quick Bite: Sharks finally solve Smit...

Quick Bite: Sharks finally solve Smith, beat Arizona 4-1

15 hrs ago Read more: Fear The Fin

The Sharks were able to exorcise the demons of Coyotes matchups past by jumping on the pesky Arizona club early in a 4-1 win, courtesy of strong goaltending from Aaron Dell and goals from Brent Burns , Melker Karlsson , and the always entertaining Micheal Haley. Arizona has been one heck of a thorn in the Sharks' side during this 2016-17 campaign.

Read more at Fear The Fin.

Chicago, IL

