NHL announcer mocks Kellyanne Conway over fake 'Bowling Green massacre'
Sportscaster and Boston Bruins announcer Jack Edwards jabbed Kellyanne Conway , mocking the White House counselor's references to the non-existent "Bowling Green massacre." Edwards dropped the criticism into his routine banter during a hockey match between the Bruins and the San Jose Sharks last week, pointing out that Sharks center Ryan Carpenter had attended Bowling Green State University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan 24
|RankingPharts
|7
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC