Kings waive former Shark winger Devin Setoguchi
The Kings placed Devin Setoguchi on waivers Sunday, ending what has been one of the nicer stories of the 2016-17 season. Setoguchi has 12 points in 45 games in a comeback season that saw him rebound from personal lows to get back into the NHL.
