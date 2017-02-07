Kane scores in OT, Sabres rally in 3r...

Kane scores in OT, Sabres rally in 3rd to beat Sharks 5-4

21 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Evander Kane scored 1:05 into overtime and the Buffalo Sabres overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period to defeat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Tuesday night. Kane scored twice in the game, and the Sabres got three goals in a span of 3:28 to erase San Jose's 4-1 lead.

