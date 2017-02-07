Joe Thornton's Hall of Fame chances
Last week I did a piece on Patrick Marleau scoring his 500th goal that could make him a first ballot Hall of Famer, but what about fellow teammate Joe Thornton? Thornton is a six time all star, an Olympic gold medalist, has won the hart trophy and the Art Ross trophy. The only thing missing on Thornton's already impressive resume is Lord Stanley's Cup.
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan 24
|RankingPharts
|7
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
