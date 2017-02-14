Joe Thornton Inching Closer to Assist...

Joe Thornton Inching Closer to Assist #1,000 blog

The San Jose Sharks tough East Coast road trip came to a happy ending Sunday morning with a 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils. For those who were able to get up early for both games, you saw Joe Thornton take two big steps closer to his 1,000 career assist.

