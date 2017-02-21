Joe Thornton Close to Becoming 13th Player with 1,000 Career Assists

San Jose Sharks forward Joe Thornton will return to action Saturday following the team's bye week in search of two assists to become the 13th player to join the 1,000-assist club, per Hockey-Reference.com . Thornton went without a point in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins, but he racked up four helpers in the four games previous to that.

