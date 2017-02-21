Five Canucks quarantined after showing symptoms of mumps

The Canucks are set to return from their bye week tomorrow when they face the San Jose Sharks at Rogers arena, but they'll be missing a good chunk of their lineup. On Friday, it was reported that Troy Stecher, Nikita Tryamkin, Mike Chaput, Chris Tanev and Markus Granlund have been quarantined after showing symptoms of mumps.

