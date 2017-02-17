Fear the College Hockey: UC Davis and...

Fear the College Hockey: UC Davis and San Jose State battle in Tahoe Tournament

We don't cover a lot of college hockey at Fear the Fin because, honestly, it just isn't as big a deal in Northern California as it is in other parts of the country. Still, I've got a soft spot in my hearts for anyone who plays hockey in the Bay Area and beyond, so while Gordon Dickson of UC Davis and Corey Semmelmayer of San Jose State might not be household names - yet - I think it's only right they get a little love on this webpage.

