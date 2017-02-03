Chris Tierney Named Sharks' Ambassador to You Can Play
On Wednesday, the NHL announced that February would be Hockey Is For Everyone month, an initiative made in collaboration with both the Players Association and You Can Play, an organization whose mission is to eliminate homophobia and transphobia in sports . "You Can Play is dedicated to ensuring equality, respect and safety for all athletes, without regard to sexual orientation and/or gender identity.
