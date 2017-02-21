Chasing Bobby Orr: Brent Burns has real shot at history read comments
San Jose Sharks blue-liner Brent Burns, left, can become first defenceman since Bobby Orr, right, to win the NHL scoring title. The 31-year-old from Barrie, Ont., could become only the second defenceman to ever win the Art Ross trophy as the NHL's leading scorer, joining Orr who did it twice for the Boston Bruins - the last time in 1975.
