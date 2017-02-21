Chasing Bobby Orr: Brent Burns has a real shot at history this season
San Jose Sharks defenceman Brent Burns jokes around during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Burns has a chance to join the rarefied air of Bobby Orr with a potentially historic 2016-17 season.The 31-year-old from Barrie, Ont. could become only the second defenceman to ever win the Art Ross trophy as the NHL's leading scorer, joining Orr who did it twice for the Boston Bruins - the last time in 1975.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Add your comments below
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan 24
|RankingPharts
|7
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC