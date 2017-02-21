Chasing Bobby Orr: Brent Burns has a real shot at history this season

San Jose Sharks defenceman Brent Burns jokes around during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Burns has a chance to join the rarefied air of Bobby Orr with a potentially historic 2016-17 season.The 31-year-old from Barrie, Ont. could become only the second defenceman to ever win the Art Ross trophy as the NHL's leading scorer, joining Orr who did it twice for the Boston Bruins - the last time in 1975.

