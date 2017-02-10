Barracuda Bytes: Recapping Wednesday's win and previewing the weekend

The barracuda returned to the SAP Center after their long road trip to face the San Diego Gulls to try and keep their winning streak alive facing a very hot Jonas Enroth who had been undefeated entering this game. #SJBarracuda could have hands full facing goalie Jhonas Enroth, who's 8-0 w/ a 1.64 GAA + .940 SP since making his Gulls debut on Jan. 16 The Barracuda would strike first as Adam Helewka would score his 11th of the season getting a partial breakaway before beating Enroth on the short side.

