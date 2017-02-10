Barracuda Bytes: Recapping Wednesday's win and previewing the weekend
The barracuda returned to the SAP Center after their long road trip to face the San Diego Gulls to try and keep their winning streak alive facing a very hot Jonas Enroth who had been undefeated entering this game. #SJBarracuda could have hands full facing goalie Jhonas Enroth, who's 8-0 w/ a 1.64 GAA + .940 SP since making his Gulls debut on Jan. 16 The Barracuda would strike first as Adam Helewka would score his 11th of the season getting a partial breakaway before beating Enroth on the short side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fear The Fin.
Add your comments below
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan 24
|RankingPharts
|7
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC