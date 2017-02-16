Are Sharks seriously shopping for goa...

Are Sharks seriously shopping for goalie help?

19 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Over the course of the last year, goaltending has gone from being the Sharks potential Achilles heel to an area of great strength. Martin Jones has proved he can lead his team to the Stanley Cup Final, Aaron Dell has emerged as a legitimate backup goalie and Barracuda netminder Troy Grosenick is tearing up the AHL, leading the league in goals-against average , save percentage and shutouts .

