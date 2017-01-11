Will Tim Heed make NHL debut vs. Flames?

Will Tim Heed make NHL debut vs. Flames?

14 hrs ago

Defenseman Tim Heed figured it would take some time for him to get used to North American-style hockey after spending his life on the big ice surfaces of his native Sweden. After a relatively solid training camp with the Sharks, Heed was sent down to the AHL where he absolutely flourished with the Barracuda.

