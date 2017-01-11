Will Tim Heed make NHL debut vs. Flames?
Defenseman Tim Heed figured it would take some time for him to get used to North American-style hockey after spending his life on the big ice surfaces of his native Sweden. After a relatively solid training camp with the Sharks, Heed was sent down to the AHL where he absolutely flourished with the Barracuda.
