Will Sharks GM Doug Wilson do a deal before NHL trade deadline?

History suggests that Sharks general manager Doug Wilson won't stand pat as the March 1 NHL trade deadline approaches. Wilson has made at least one deal, mostly as a buyer, in the weeks, days or even hours before the deadline almost every year since he became general manager in 2003.

