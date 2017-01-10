Vlasic felt better Tuesday as he took part in the Sharks' optional morning skate at Rogers Place
Defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic's availability for Tuesday's contest against the Edmonton Oilers will be decided at game-time as the Sharks look to remain in first place in the Pacific Division. Vlasic, who has missed the last four games after he caught a puck to the face on Dec. 30 against the Philadelphia Flyers, took part in the Sharks' optional morning skate at Rogers Place.
