Vlasic felt better Tuesday as he took part in the Sharks' optional morning skate at Rogers Place

Defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic's availability for Tuesday's contest against the Edmonton Oilers will be decided at game-time as the Sharks look to remain in first place in the Pacific Division. Vlasic, who has missed the last four games after he caught a puck to the face on Dec. 30 against the Philadelphia Flyers, took part in the Sharks' optional morning skate at Rogers Place.

