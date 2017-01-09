Tomas Hertl practices; Sharks hope for early February return

Sharks forward Tomas Hertl, who has been out for close to two months with a right knee sprain, was on the ice for Monday's practice and felt optimistic afterward that he could play again by early next month. Hertl, wearing a no-contact orange sweater, took part in some skating and shooting drills as the Sharks went through a roughly half-hour practice before they left for Edmonton on Monday afternoon.

