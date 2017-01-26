Thornton not named to NHL's top 100
The National Hockey League named the remaining 67 players to its top 100 on Friday night, and Joe Thornton was not one of them. Sportsnet reported they would earlier this month, the NHL named six current players to its top 100 list: Sidney Crosby, Jaromir Jagr, Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith, Alex Ovechkin, and Jonathan Toews.
