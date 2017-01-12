Thornton ejected in Sharks' loss to Blues
It won't erase what happened the last time the Blues were in town, but St. Louis certainly made its mark Saturday. The visitors played a physical brand of hockey and received stellar goaltending from one-time Sharks' farmhand Carter Hutton en route to a 4-0 win over the team that eliminated they from the Western Conference Finals last spring.
