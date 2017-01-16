Third line leads way in Sharks' 5-2 win over Winnipeg Jets
The Sharks got the response they were looking for Monday, two days after one of their most frustrating losses of the season. The third line of Chris Tierney, Joel Ward and Timo Meier combined for three goals and three assists and Martin Jones made 26 saves as the Sharks rolled to a 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Martin Luther King Jr. day at SAP Center.
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|Isles acquire D Boyle from Sharks (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|J barker
|1
