Third line leads way in Sharks' 5-2 win over Winnipeg Jets

14 hrs ago

The Sharks got the response they were looking for Monday, two days after one of their most frustrating losses of the season. The third line of Chris Tierney, Joel Ward and Timo Meier combined for three goals and three assists and Martin Jones made 26 saves as the Sharks rolled to a 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Martin Luther King Jr. day at SAP Center.

