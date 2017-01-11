The Steve Dangle Podcast - Jan. 10, 2017 - We're Back! 26 minutes ago | Steve Dangle
Pacific Division forward John Scott is lifted up by teammates Mark Giordano , of the Calgary Flames, Joe Pavelski , and Brent Burns , of the San Jose Sharks after they defeated the Atlantic Division team 1-0 at the NHL All-Star Game. On this episode, Adam gets the all-star rosters COMPLETELY wrong , the guys talk about their week off, the Leafs, and more! WHEEEE! WARNING!!! This is an explicit podcast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sportsnet.ca.
Add your comments below
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|Isles acquire D Boyle from Sharks (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|J barker
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC