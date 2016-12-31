The Daily Chum: Tim Heed helps Barracuda move into second place
Despite an injury to Marc-Edouard Vlasic , Tim Heed finds himself a fair distance from cracking the San Jose Sharks roster. That says more about the Sharks' defensive depth than it doesn about Heed's prospects as an NHL defender.
