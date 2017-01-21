Strange omissions reveal NHL's real m...

Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for Greatest 100 list

Read more: New York Post

It is a marketing function, not that there's anything wrong with that, but you should bear that in mind when the NHL unveils the post-Original Six Era portion of its Greatest 100 Players on Friday night in Los Angeles as part of the league's All-Star weekend. And as such, I would expect current toss-ups - including Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Drew Doughty, Joe Thornton, Carey Price and maybe John Tavares or Steven Stamkos - to be named at the expense of others long retired and out of the public eye.

