Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for Greatest 100 list
It is a marketing function, not that there's anything wrong with that, but you should bear that in mind when the NHL unveils the post-Original Six Era portion of its Greatest 100 Players on Friday night in Los Angeles as part of the league's All-Star weekend. And as such, I would expect current toss-ups - including Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Drew Doughty, Joe Thornton, Carey Price and maybe John Tavares or Steven Stamkos - to be named at the expense of others long retired and out of the public eye.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|Isles acquire D Boyle from Sharks (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|J barker
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC