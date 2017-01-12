Sharks vs. Jets Preview: San Jose looks to get on track in matinee against Winnipeg
San Jose hosts Winnipeg for the only time this season at 1 p.m. PT at SAP Center in the first of three meetings between the teams as the Sharks look to snap a two-game losing streak. San Jose finally got its defense healthy on Saturday, so naturally head coach Pete DeBoer may have some decisions to make with his forward group.
