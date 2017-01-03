Sharks stung in overtime by Pearson, ...

Sharks stung in overtime by Pearson, Kings

Read more: Inside Bay Area

Goalie Martin Jones gave the Sharks every opportunity to win Tuesday's game with the Los Angeles Kings in regulation time. Tanner Pearson scored 58 seconds into overtime, taking a pass from Jeff Carter on a 2 on 1 and beating Jones with a one-timer to give the Kings a 2-1 win over the Sharks at SAP Center.

