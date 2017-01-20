Sharks recall Timo Meier, Kevin Labanc
The Sharks recalled Timo Meier and Kevin Labanc today, assuaging any concerns the two may be left in the American Hockey League to gain more experience before coming back to the NHL club. Meier has four points in 18 games but has been excellent off the puck while Labanc's 14 points in 37 contests speak for themselves.
